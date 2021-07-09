At Sanskar Bharti's virtual concert, noted singers, actors urge people to donate for needy artists

Eminent singers, actors, dancers and other artists on Friday participated in a virtual concert organised by RSS-affiliate Sanskar Bharti and appealed to the people to donate to support the artists who are struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual concert was part of Sanskar Bharti's efforts to raise funds to provide financial assistance to artists who are facing a tough time amid the pandemic. The programme, titled 'Peer Parai Jaane Re', was telecast live on Sanskar Bharati's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Participating in the event, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said the pandemic has created a huge financial problem for the artists in the country as they do not have any work since its outbreak.

''I request you to come forward and provide financial support to the artists,'' he appealed to the people.

Noted Indian classical singer Sajan Mishra said all artists are affected by the prevailing situation in the country since the outbreak of COVID-19, but those with small earnings are the worst hit.

He urged people to come forward in support of such artists, and also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the issue, saying, ''It has been more than a year since the outbreak of the pandemic, nothing has been done for the artists so far.'' Among the eminent artists who participated in the event and appealed to the people to donate for the artists were Pandit Birju Maharaj, Amjad Ali Khan, Sonal Mansingh, Sonu Nigam, Suresh Wadekar, Anuradha Paudwal, Kailash Kher, Daler Mehndi, Mikka Singh, Anup Jalota, Kapil Sharma, Subhash Ghai, Prakash Jha and Anupam Kher.

''Whenever there is a calamity, artists are approached to raise funds. But, today artists themselves are in trouble. Let's all raise some funds for the musicians and other artists of our country, and safeguard our heritage and culture,'' noted singer Shankar Mahadevan said before singing at the event.

The RSS cultural wing had recently decided to raise funds to provide financial support to the artists facing a tough time due to the pandemic. For this, a committee under BJP MP and singer Hans Raj Hans was constituted.

Hans participated in the virtual concert along with BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan who called upon people to support the Sanskar Bharti's initiative.

