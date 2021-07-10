Left Menu

Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' returning with season two in December

The much-awaited second season of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill in the lead, will premier on Netflix on December 17.The announcement was made during the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual event that presented deep dives into the making of The Witcher games, live action series and anime film.The event also featured a number of interactive panels with The Witcher team, including Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimi M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and writer Declan de Barra.Created by Hissrich, the show is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-07-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 10:24 IST
Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' returning with season two in December
Henry Cavill Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-awaited second season of ''The Witcher'', starring Henry Cavill in the lead, will premier on Netflix on December 17.

The announcement was made during the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual event that presented deep dives into the making of "The Witcher" games, live-action series and anime film.

The event also featured a number of interactive panels with ''The Witcher'' team, including Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimi M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and writer Declan de Barra.

Created by Hissrich, the show is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and his run-ins with enemies and deadly creatures. The sophomore season will see Geralt protecting Ciri (Allan) at is childhood home in the hopes of keeping the young princess safe from the great powers within herself.

New cast members include Adjoa Andoh, Kim Bodnia, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle, Simon Callow and Chris Fulton.

Filming on season two had started in February 2020, but came to a halt soon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production resumed in August 2020, but was halted again in November due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases. It finally wrapped up production in April this year.

During the event, an anime movie from the franchise was also announced.

Titled ''The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf'', the movie will focus on Vesemir, a young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin.

It will be released on Netflix on August 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

