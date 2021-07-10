Left Menu

Randeep Hooda resumes shoot of series ‘Inspector Avinash’

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday said he has resumed filming for his debut web series "Inspector Avinash".

The crime-thriller show is directed by Neerraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer "Bhaiaji Superhit" fame and is produced by Jio Studios.

In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old actor shared the news along with a picture from the sets.

"The show must go on. 2nd schedule of #inspectoravinash begins," he captioned the post.

The team commenced the filming for the show on January 15 this year but the shoot was halted in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will also feature Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

