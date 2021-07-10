Lovers commit suicide in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Two lovers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said. Shankar Roat (20) and Bhuri Khant (18) had a love affair for some time. Their family members came to know about their relationship recently, following which they objected to it and forced them to stay away from each other, police said.

Shankar reached the girl's village under the Sagwara police station area, from where they together went to an isolated place nearby and hanged themselves from a tree with the help of a rope, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary of a hospital for a post-mortem.

