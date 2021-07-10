Left Menu

King Arthur fantasy 'Cursed' cancelled by Netflix after S1

The show, based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheelers illustrated book, was a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend as told through the eyes of the young woman, played by 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford, who would become the Lady of the Lake.According to Variety, the series debuted last summer on July 17 with Wheeler on board as showrunner and writer.He also served as executive producer alongside Miller.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-07-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 18:10 IST
King Arthur fantasy 'Cursed' cancelled by Netflix after S1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming platform Netflix has cancelled fantasy series ''Cursed'', based on a key character from the King Arthur legend, after its first season. The show, based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler's illustrated book, was a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend as told through the eyes of the young woman, played by ''13 Reasons Why'' star Katherine Langford, who would become the Lady of the Lake.

According to Variety, the series debuted last summer on July 17 with Wheeler on board as showrunner and writer.

He also served as executive producer alongside Miller. The story explored themes such as obliteration of the natural world, religious zeal and oppression, senseless war and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Alex Boden was the producer and Silenn Thomas co-executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021