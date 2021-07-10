Left Menu

Randeep Hooda resumes shooting for his web series 'Inspector Avinash'

Actor Randeep Hooda, who was last seen playing the antagonist Rana in 'Radhe

Updated: 10-07-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:29 IST
Randeep Hooda (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Randeep Hooda, who was last seen playing the antagonist Rana in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', has resumed shooting for the second schedule of his web series 'Inspector Avinash'. Randeep's shoot for 'Inspector Avinash' was halted due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

And now, with the lockdown being lifted and shootings resuming, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him from the sets of 'Inspector Avinash', sharing that he has resumed shooting for the series. In the picture, Randeep's face is seen covered with a clapperboard. His caption read, "The show must go on. 2nd schedule of #inspectoravinash begins."

'Inspector Avinash' marks Randeep's web series debut. It is a cop thriller based on UP super cop Avinash Mishra's life. Randeep had shot for the series extensively last year in UP and Chambal until the lockdown was announced. Along with Randeep Hooda, 'Inspector Avinash' also stars Amit Sial and Urvashi Rautela in pivotal roles. (ANI)

