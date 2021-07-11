Left Menu

Murakami adaptation by Japan's Hamaguchi vies for Cannes awards

The Cannes Film Festival, which runs until July 17, is back after its 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Drive My Car" centres on a theatre actor and director played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who is forced to confront the demons beneath the seemingly perfect surface of his marriage after it is rocked by infidelity and his wife dies.

Reuters | Cannes | Updated: 11-07-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 23:19 IST
Murakami adaptation by Japan's Hamaguchi vies for Cannes awards
  • Country:
  • France

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi unveiled his awards contender at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, a tale of heartbreak and regrets which emerges in almost road movie-style over the course of several car journeys. "Drive My Car" was adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami. Hamaguchi, who has notched up distinctions on the film circuit including in Berlin, said he was drawn by the potential of the enclosed space enveloping the characters.

"What I found fascinating was how the intimacy is brought into the car through the long conversations between the characters," Hamaguchi told Reuters in Cannes shortly before the film's red carpet premiere. The Cannes Film Festival, which runs until July 17, is back after its 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Drive My Car" centres on a theatre actor and director played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who is forced to confront the demons beneath the seemingly perfect surface of his marriage after it is rocked by infidelity and his wife dies. Two years later, and still struggling to overcome his loss, he travels to Hiroshima to produce a multilingual version of "Uncle Vanya" and is assigned a driver, Misaki (Miura Toko), and the two start conversing about their journeys.

Hamaguchi said he enjoyed working with a multilingual cast which included Korean actress Park Yoo-rim, who plays the part of a mute actress delivering her lines in sign language. "I found the fact that none of the actors would be able to understand each other interesting because it forces them to observe each other more closely and react in a different way," Hamaguchi said.

The Japanese film earned early praise from critics, in particular for its lead actors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021