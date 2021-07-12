Left Menu

'Rubikon' selected for Cannes' Frontieres Showcase, makers drop teaser

The first teaser for the upcoming sci-fi movie 'Rubikon' has been released. It's one of the seven international genre projects selected for this year's Frontieres Buyers Showcase, which is running during the Cannes Film Festival.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:41 IST
Poster of 'Rubikon' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The first teaser for the upcoming sci-fi movie 'Rubikon' has been released. It's one of the seven international genre projects selected for this year's Frontieres Buyers Showcase, which is running during the Cannes Film Festival. According to Variety, 'Rubikon', directed by Magdalena Lauritsch and written by Jessica Lind and Lauritsch, is in post-production. Johannes Mucke, a longtime collaborator of Roland Emmerich, is responsible for the production design.

In the film, following a catastrophe on Earth, the planet is covered in a mysterious toxic fog. The crew of the space station known as Rubikon, which includes Hannah (Julia Franz Richter), Gavin (George Blagden) and Dimitri (Mark Ivanir), must decide whether to risk their lives to get home and search for survivors or stay safe in the sophisticated station's "algae symbiosis system," which makes them fully self-sufficient. 'Rubikon' has been described as "a highly entertaining science-fiction feature and at the same time a social commentary about a moral dilemma."

The movie's production company added, "Do we owe people in need whom we don't know? Can we still live a jaunty life in a social bubble, while knowing how much pain and misery there is outside? Are our lives, and those of whom we love, too valuable to sacrifice for a noble but unrealistic greater good? This film questions whether we have the right to seal ourselves off in safety and ignorance from ongoing problems in the world." As per Variety, the film has been produced by Samsara Filmproduktion in co-production with Graf Filmproduktion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

