Jean Smart boards Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Jean Smart, known for the hit '80s series ''Designing Women'' and most recently seen in the riveting investigative drama ''Mare of Easttown'', is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of Damian Chazelle's next ''Babylon''.

The film, which began production last week here, is said to be set during Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Smart is playing a Hollywood journalist-critic who can make or break careers.

Previously announced cast members of the film include Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston.

Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P J Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin and Tobey Maguire are also part of the ensemble.

Chazelle will direct the Paramount Pictures movie from his own screenplay.

Maguire also serves as one of executive producers on ''Babylon'', along with Chazelle's ''La La Land'' producer Marc Platt, Olivia Hamilton, and Matthew Plouffe.

The film is slated for a Christmas Day 2022 release and a January 6, 2023 expansion date.

Meanwhile, Smart is generating major Emmy Awards buzz courtesy her starring turn in the HBO Max comedy series ''Hacks''.

