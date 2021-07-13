Cedric the Entertainer set to host 2021 Emmy Awards

Left Menu

A king of comedy is marking his upcoming hosting gig as a crowning achievement. On Monday, the Television Academy announced that actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will emcee the 2021 Emmy Awards, marking his first time hosting the ceremony.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:12 IST
Cedric the Entertainer (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
A king of comedy is marking his upcoming hosting gig as a crowning achievement. On Monday, the Television Academy announced that actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will emcee the 2021 Emmy Awards, marking his first time hosting the ceremony. As per Variety, Cedric the Entertainer will take the stage when the 73rd Primetime Emmys will air on September 19.

The actor-comedian spoke about the hosting gig and said, "Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year's Emmy Awards." "Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people," he added.

He further said, "I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year." This year's ceremony will feature a limited in-person live audience of nominees and their guests after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Emmys to go mostly virtual in 2020. Jimmy Kimmel had hosted last year's ceremony.

"Over the past year, television has united us as a community more than ever, bringing vital information and inspiring entertainment to viewers at a critical time in our lives," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming for CBS. "Now, who better to bring television audiences together to celebrate the industry's top achievements than our very own King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer," Sussman added.

This year's nominations will be announced today by the Television Academy. The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live on September 19 at 8 pm ET on CBS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

