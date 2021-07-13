Left Menu

Big B turns DJ during schedule wrap-up party of 'Goodbye'

After completing the first schedule of 'Goodbye', the film's team recently attended the wrap-up party.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:30 IST
Big B turns DJ during schedule wrap-up party of 'Goodbye'
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After completing the first schedule of 'Goodbye', the film's team recently attended the wrap-up party. Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Goodbye' features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram.

Taking to Instagram, Pavail posted a string of images of the cast celebrating the schedule wrap-up. In one of the photographs, we can see Pavail sharing smiles with Big B. And according to Pavail's caption, it seems Big B turned DJ at the bash.

"Schedule wrap! What a beautiful night with DJ @amitabhbachchan in the house," he wrote. Also, Big B's look from the film has also been leaked. In the viral picture, Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a pink shirt paired with a dark green-coloured half-jacket. Rashmika is also seen standing next to the megastar.

'Goodbye' is a Good Co. production, and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021