Zac Efron jokingly breaks his grandfather out of retirement home, spends quality time with him

Hollywood star Zac Efron on Monday shared a sweet and funny video featuring him and his brother Dylan arriving at their grandfather's retirement home for some quality time.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:41 IST
Zac Efron. Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Zac Efron on Monday shared a sweet and funny video featuring him and his brother Dylan arriving at their grandfather's retirement home for some quality time. According to People magazine, with the theme of 'Mission: Impossible' playing in the background, Efron looked at the camera and said, "Time to bust grandpa outta here."

Wearing a black face mask, Efron sneaked into the nursing home until he arrived at his grandfather's room, where his grandfather said, "Let's get outta here." While in the car, their grandfather said, "Let's get out of here" before taking a long swig of a Coca-Cola. "Let's hit it," he told his grandsons before they drove off.

The trio then arrived at the Efron home where the group enjoyed watching the 2021 UEFA European Championship game between Italy and England. Towards the end, the 'High School Musical' star admitted his grandfather "is better at acting than I am." In the caption of the video, Efron wrote, "We're coming, Grandpa! @dylanefron." As per People magazine, the actor has been hard at work on the second season of his Netflix show 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron' where he travels the world learning about new and emerging ways to take care of the planet and Mother Nature. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

