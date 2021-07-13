Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:56 IST
Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

BEST DRAMA SERIES "The Boys"

"Bridgerton" "The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale" "Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian" "Pose"

"This is Us" BEST COMEDY SERIES

"black-ish" "Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris" "The Flight Attendant"

"Hacks" "The Kominsky Method"

"PEN15" "Ted Lasso"

BEST LIMITED SERIES "I May Destroy You"

"Mare of Easttown" "The Queen's Gambit"

"The Underground Railroad" "WandaVision"

BEST COMEDY ACTOR Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish" Jean Smart, "Hacks"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country" Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton" Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason" BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment" Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown" Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha" Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" Kate Winslet, "Mare Of Easttown"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing" Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

