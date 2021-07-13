Sultanpuri vegetable market in Delhi shut for violation of Covid guidelines

The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered the closure of the Sultanpuri vegetable market in the city for violation of COVID-19 guidelines, officials said here.

According to the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Sabzi Mandi located at P-2 block in Sultanpuri will remain closed till July 16 (Friday).

Rohini Sub-Divisional Magistrate Meena Tyagi said a surprise inspection conducted at the market on Monday found ''gross violation'' of COVID-19 norms.

''In view of the above violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid norms and to prevent Sabzi Mandi located at P-2 block Sultanpuri from becoming a super spreader of Covid, the said Sabzi Mandi is ordered to be closed with immediate effect till July 16, 2021,'' the order said.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the capital saw a phased unlock process. Markets were, however, allowed to reopen only from June 7 onwards.

