Sultanpuri vegetable market in Delhi shut for violation of Covid guidelines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered the closure of the Sultanpuri vegetable market in the city for violation of COVID-19 guidelines, officials said here.

According to the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Sabzi Mandi located at P-2 block in Sultanpuri will remain closed till July 16 (Friday).

Rohini Sub-Divisional Magistrate Meena Tyagi said a surprise inspection conducted at the market on Monday found ''gross violation'' of COVID-19 norms.

''In view of the above violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid norms and to prevent Sabzi Mandi located at P-2 block Sultanpuri from becoming a super spreader of Covid, the said Sabzi Mandi is ordered to be closed with immediate effect till July 16, 2021,'' the order said.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the capital saw a phased unlock process. Markets were, however, allowed to reopen only from June 7 onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

