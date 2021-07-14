Left Menu

After spending a few months in London, actor Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor gets teary eyed on meeting father Anil Kapoor
After spending a few months in London, actor Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai. Sonam came to Mumbai on Tuesday night. Several videos and pictures of her arriving at the Mumbai airport have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Sonam's father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor was there to pick the former from the airport. The two could be seen getting emotional as they shared a warm hug on seeing each other after a long time. In one of the clips, Sonam can be seen saying, 'hi dad'. She then broke down as she walked to their car.

Before coming to Mumbai, Sonam had taken to her Instagram Story to share that she's on her way home. "Home coming," she wrote, adding a picture of herself sitting in a flight.

Meanwhile, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja has already started missing his wife. He posted a picture of Sonam and captioned: "Miss you already."

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the movie 'Blind'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

