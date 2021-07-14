Dia Mirza gives birth to baby boy

Actor Dia Mirza has been blessed with a baby boy. On Wednesday, Dia took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She also revealed that her son, whom he shares with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, was born prematurely and is currently being cared for in a Neonatal ICU.

Also, her son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, was born on May 14. In an emotional post, Dia wrote, "'To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body'. These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th."

"Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU," she added. "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," she said, speaking about her pregnancy.

She also thanked people for supporting her in such hard times. "As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms," the actor said.

"To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one," Dia added. Along with the lengthy post, Dia shared a picture of her holding the little fingers of the newborn.

It was in April when Dia had announced her pregnancy. Congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple on social media.

Actor Anushka Sharma commented, "Congratulations to you guys and love to the little one." "God bless you my darling and the little one. Stay safe and well," actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in February this year. (ANI)

