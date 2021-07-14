Left Menu

Rajesh Tailang regains access to Instagram account 

On Tuesday, Tailang had informed his fans that someone had hacked into his account and was sending suspicious links to his followers.I think someone has hacked my account.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:05 IST
Rajesh Tailang regains access to Instagram account 
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rajesh Tailang on Wednesday said he has regained control over his Instagram account, a day after it was hacked. On Tuesday, Tailang had informed his fans that someone had hacked into his account and was sending suspicious links to his followers.

''I think someone has hacked my account. Please ignore messages and don't open any links. Thanks,'' he had posted. The actor, best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed shows like ''Delhi Crime'', ''Mirzapur'' and ''Bandish Bandits'', posted another update, informing his fans that the account was in his control.

''Instagram account is in my control,'' the actor wrote, sharing a picture of himself with the caption, ''What did you gain after hacking my account?'' Tailang was recently seen in director Umesh Bist's comedy drama ''Pagglait'', co-starring Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma and Raghubir Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021