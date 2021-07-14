Rajesh Tailang regains access to Instagram account 

Actor Rajesh Tailang on Wednesday said he has regained control over his Instagram account, a day after it was hacked. On Tuesday, Tailang had informed his fans that someone had hacked into his account and was sending suspicious links to his followers.

''I think someone has hacked my account. Please ignore messages and don't open any links. Thanks,'' he had posted. The actor, best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed shows like ''Delhi Crime'', ''Mirzapur'' and ''Bandish Bandits'', posted another update, informing his fans that the account was in his control.

''Instagram account is in my control,'' the actor wrote, sharing a picture of himself with the caption, ''What did you gain after hacking my account?'' Tailang was recently seen in director Umesh Bist's comedy drama ''Pagglait'', co-starring Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma and Raghubir Yadav.

