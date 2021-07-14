Left Menu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Kangana Ranaut’s production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:24 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Kangana Ranaut’s production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming home production “Tiku weds Sheru”.

The news was announced via the official Instagram handle of Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films on Tuesday night.

“The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru….We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru Filming begins soon,” the post read.

The project marks the first collaboration between Siddiqui and Ranaut.

Besides this film, the 47-year-old actor will be seen opposite Neha Sharma in “Jogira Sara Ra Ra”.

To be directed by Sai Kabir, “Tiku weds Sheru” is said to be a love story with a dash of satire and dark humour. PTI KKP BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
3
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021