Jason Sudeikis opens up about his break up from Olivia Wilde

Actor Jason Sudeikis says he is still figuring out the reasons for his split from longtime girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Sudeikis and Wilde ended their relationship in November 2020 after they began dating in 2011. The Hollywood star couple had been engaged for seven years and share two children -- son Otis (seven) and daughter Daisy (four).

Sudeikis, who received an Emmy nomination for his hit Apple series ''Ted Lasso'', addressed his separation from Wilde during an interview with GQ Magazine.

''I'll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,'' the 45-year-old actor said.

Sudeikis said he is still trying to understand what to ''take away'' from it all.

''That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it,'' he added.

Sudeikis is now reportedly in a relationship with his ''Ted Lasso'' co-star Keeley Hazell.

Whereas, Wilde is rumoured to be dating British singer-actor Harry Styles. The two are currently together for Wilde's sophomore directorial project ''Don't Worry, Darling'', also starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan.

