Naqvi hails role of religious leaders in dispelling apprehensions over Covid vaccination drive

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Wednesday hailed the contribution of religious leaders and prominent people from educational and cultural fields in dispelling apprehensions and rumours spread by ''some vested interests'' over the Covid vaccination drive in the country.

After meeting Muslim community leaders, clerics, people associated with social work organisations and those from educational and cultural fields, he said they played a valuable role under the Minority Affairs Ministry's vaccination awareness campaign 'Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai', emphasising that anything can be achieved if one is healthy. ''Prominent people from across the country, working in social, religious fields, today met me at New Delhi to thank PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for on-going world's largest Corona vaccination drive in India to ensure good health and well-being of all sections,'' Naqvi tweeted after the meeting.

Most of these prominent people have joined the 'Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai' campaign to create awareness on vaccination and also to ''crush and curb'' the rumours and apprehensions spread by those with ''vested interests'', he said.

''They also thanked PM Narendra Modi Ji for various socio-economic-educational empowerment schemes aimed at inclusive growth, which have equally benefited all the needy sections,'' Naqvi said.

He asserted that the vaccination drive in the country was progressing at a fast pace.

