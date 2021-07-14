Kartik Aaryan unveils his 'Number 1' shot from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar

One of the most awaited pictures of Kartik Aaryan from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar was unveiled on Wednesday. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor unveiled his black-and-white picture from the annual calendar.

Through the smouldering picture, Dabboo has successfully raised the bar by bringing out the bad boy avatar from the 'sweet boy' image of Kartik. In the stunning snap, the actor can be seen flaunting his long and messy hair, and what not to miss are his coloured nails and a funky wrist tattoo. The metal pendants, fur coat and his sharply-trimmed beard are also adding more charm to his look.

Before unveiling the third consecutive shot for Dabboo's calendar, Kartik featured in an Instagram live with the ace photographer revealing details behind his 'Number One' shot. When asked what he would name this year's calendar picture, Kartik said this has been his best click and would term it as 'Number One'.

Opening up about his bond with Dabboo, Kartik took a look back at his clicks with the photographer. The star also revealed that featuring on Dabboo's calendar has been on his bucket list and he is grateful to be able to tick it off thrice in a row. Soon after Kartik shared the picture, several Bollywood celebrities and fans of the star commented on the post appreciating his look.

The snap comes after the celebrity photographer unveiled pictures of Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Vijay Deverakonda, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and more. On the work front, Kartik had recently announced his new film, 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', the title of which will now be changed to avoid hurting any sentiments. The movie marks his first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dhamaka'. Earlier, he also made headlines when reports speculated that the makers of 'Dostana 2' dropped him from the film. (ANI)

