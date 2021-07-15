The character comes with a lot of responsibility: Kriti on playing Sita in 'Adipurush'

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is set to star in the multi-lingual period saga ''Adipurush'', says playing the iconic character of goddess Sita comes with a lot of responsibility, something the team of the film is aware of.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Lankesh.

Lately, several artistes have faced online trolling and calls for boycott for their projects on social media with users alleging the makers of hurting their religious sentiments be it the title change of Akshay Kumar's film from ''Laxmi Bomb'' to ''Laxmii'' or the controversy around a scene in web series ''Tandav''.

''Adipurush'' star Saif had also apologised for his comments on the film in an interview.

Sanon, however, says the team of ''Adipurush'' understands the importance of depicting the story with sensitivity.

''We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realise the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing.

''Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters,'' Sanon told PTI.

The 30-year-old actor said Raut, who also directed the 2020 period blockbuster ''Tanhaji'', is an ''extremely aware'' filmmaker.

''I know he has written the film and the character so beautifully. He guides everyone so well, that I don't see anything going wrong. When you do something with all purity and honesty, it shows on screen. I hope people feel it has been done well,'' she said.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, went on floors earlier this year.

Sanon, who has shot considerable portions for the film, said it was a delight to work with Raut, Prabhas and Khan- all her first time collaborators.

''Everyone is amazing, warm and so correct for the part. I shot with Prabhas at the beginning of my schedule. My next schedule was with Saif. Both are quite different personalities but extremely entertaining in their own way.'' ''Adipurush'' is also Sanon's most VFX-heavy film till date and the actor said filming it—with blue screen, chroma—has been a ''different experience.'' The actor will be next seen in ''Mimi'', scheduled to be released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on July 30.

