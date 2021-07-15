Left Menu

Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Bro Daddy' goes on floors

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 14:29 IST
Malayalam star Prithiviraj Sukumaran on Thursday began filming his second directorial feature, ''Bro Daddy'' here.

Described as a ''fun family drama'', the film features superstar Mohanlal, Prithiviraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

''Bro Daddy'' reunites Mohanlal and Prithviraj after the latter's 2019 directorial debut ''Lucifer'', which featured the 61-year-old actor in the lead role.

The actor-director took to Instagram and posted a picture from the film's set with Kalyani to mark the first day of filming.

'''Bro Daddy', shoot day one,'' the 38-year-old actor captioned the picture.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, ''Bro Daddy'' is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal.

''With all your blessings we have started #BroDaddy shoot today in Hyderabad,'' read a tweet on the official Twitter handle of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Deepak Dev will score the music for the film, which will be edited by Akhilesh Mohan. The film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

Prithviraj was recently seen in the Malayalam crime thriller ''Cold Case'', which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

