Stranger Things teases new images from Season 4, Netflix tweets 5 years old clips

Stranger Things was renewed for Season 4 in September 2019. Soon after its launch in 2016, the science fiction horror series went on to become one of the most popular shows of Netflix, thanks to its coming-of-age story, multi-genre storytelling, emotional rollercoaster, and colorful characters.

Stranger Things Season 4 is under production and no wonder fans are now eagerly waiting for any updates on it. The Duffer Brothers have said that Stranger Things is likely to end after its fourth or fifth season.

Recently, the official Twitter handle of Stranger Things provides updates with the images of the children from Season 4. The caption reads: "Putting these pics here to turn your brain upside down."

Putting these pics here to turn your brain upside down. pic.twitter.com/auHS44VstU — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 15, 2021

Netflix officially released another teaser to remind first premiere date of Stranger Things. During the first release, "196 million households have chosen to watch at least one episode of the show!" The series was premiered on five years ago on on July 15, 2016.

Stranger Things premiered 5 years ago today — and in that time, 196 million households have chosen to watch at least one episode of the show!Let's go back to where it all began... pic.twitter.com/RcHgmZbCUA — Netflix (@netflix) July 15, 2021

David Harbour, who portrays Sheriff Hopper on the Netflix's hit Stranger Things, chats with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about Black Widow's release in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in July. He teases Stranger Things Season 4 of Netflix is on its way and also says that something will be revealed that he has known about since the first season!

He said, "[He was] this guy who's struggling with his teenage daughter and sort of trapped in this world of his own darkness, […] he's going to re-emerge as a different human being," Harbour said. "In that way, he has this vulnerability to him, and also this brutality that he needs to survive Russia. We get to see this whole other side of him and it's some of my favorite stuff."

He also revealed Hopper's other side that has been building since the first season of the series. He hints," "We get to see a lot of Hopper at his most vulnerable, we're gonna reveal a lot of backstory points that we've only hinted at in boxes in his attic. We're gonna see a lot of these different threads, and also, we get to see a rebirth of him."

Stranger Things Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins as in the last season we saw Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location. Matt Duffer indicates there were several loose ends in the third season. For instance, Hopper's perceives death and Eleven being adopted by Will's mother and relocating with her new family out of state, will all be explored in Season 4.

Almost all the main actors are likely to return in Season 4 of Stranger Things. The show's main cast will continue to have Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono, with Brett Gelman being promoted to series regular.

Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn were newly added to the main cast for this season. Stranger Things season 4 is expected in 2022.

