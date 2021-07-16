Press Club Mumbai condoles Indian photojournalist's death in Afghanistan

The Press Club Mumbai on Friday condoled the death of photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddique in Afghanistan. Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, where fierce fighting has been going on for the past few days.

''We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of award-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in the line of duty. The bravest journalist, Danish, leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed,'' the press club said in a tweet.

