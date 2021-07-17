Left Menu

Smaller, glitzy amfAR gala for AIDS research back at Cannes

Hollywood A-listers, music stars and fashion models mingled at the amfAR charity gala on the French Riviera on Friday, as the swanky dinner and auction returned to the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, slimmed down due to the pandemic.

Reuters | Antibes | Updated: 17-07-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 02:20 IST
Smaller, glitzy amfAR gala for AIDS research back at Cannes
  • Country:
  • France

Hollywood A-listers, music stars and fashion models mingled at the amfAR charity gala on the French Riviera on Friday, as the swanky dinner and auction returned to the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, slimmed down due to the pandemic. Actress and amfAR Global Campaign Chair Sharon Stone hosts this year's star-studded gala, with Grammy Award winning singer Alicia Keys set to perform for guests gathered to raise money for the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

Organisers said this year's gala, held outdoors at the Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, would be "an intimate affair with a limited number of guests, and will strictly adhere to all health guidelines and protocols in relation to COVID-19". The foundation said its usual 900-strong guest list would be cut down to 400 people and those attending would be asked to practice social distancing.

The event is among the highlights on the Cannes party circuit. Last year it was cancelled, as was the film festival, due to the pandemic. Among those attending on Friday were film director and Cannes Festival jury head Spike Lee, Oscar winning actress Regina King and "Lords of the Rings" actor Orlando Bloom.

French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld curated a catwalk show for the event with designs as well as artworks and other luxury items auctioned off during the night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
2
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021