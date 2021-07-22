Lana Condor to star in action comedy series 'Take Out' co-written by Randall Park

Lana Condor, star of Netflix's rom-com film franchise ''To All the Boys I've Loved Before'', will headline ''Take Out'', an action comedy set up at the streaming platform Hulu.

The half-hour show is co-written by ''Fresh Off the Boat'' star Randall Park and Michael Golamco, reported Deadline.

The story of ''Take Out'' revolves around a restaurant employee, played by Condor, who is on a secret mission to take down an evil crime syndicate that is hellbent on ruling New York City.

The series is in early development at Hulu, with Twentieth Television attached as the studio.

Condor will also serve as an executive producer alongside Park, Golamco and Hieu Ho.

She made her acting debut starring as Jubilee in the superhero film ''X-Men: Apocalypse'' (2016), but it was her role of the high school student Lara Jean Covey in ''To All the Boys'' film trilogy that earned her international fame.

Condor will next be seen in HBO Max's sci-fi romantic comedy feature ''Moonshot''.

