Left Menu

Norway mourns 77 dead a decade after extremist attack

Roeyneland now runs the national support group for victims and families.Astrid Hoem, a survivor from Utoya, who now leads the Labor Youth, said we have not stopped the hatred and urged the country to continue facing up to the racism in the country.She was speaking to a group of mourners, including Crown Prince Haakon, Prime Minister Erna Solberg, survivors and families of the victims.Solberg said it hurt to think back on that dark July day and added we must not leave hate unchallenged. King Harald is expected to speak during a commemoration in Oslo late Thursday.

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:14 IST
Norway mourns 77 dead a decade after extremist attack
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Commemorations have begun Thursday to mark 10 years since Norway's worst ever peacetime slaughter.

On July 22, 2011, right wing extremist Anders Breivik set off a bomb in the capital, Oslo, killing eight people, before heading to tiny Utoya island where he stalked and shot dead 69 mostly teen members of the Labor Party's youth wing.

Events will take place around the country Thursday, including a service in Oslo Cathedral that will end with bells ringing in churches throughout Norway.

Around the country, people listened as emotional survivors read aloud the names of the 77 victims at a memorial event that was broadcast on television.

Some parents of the victims reflected on the way the country coped with the slaughter, and said that "time does not heal all wounds.'' "(The victims) would be proud of how we reacted after the terror and how the rule of law stood strong," said Lisbeth Roeyneland, whose daughter Synne was murdered by Breivik. Roeyneland now runs the national support group for victims and families.

Astrid Hoem, a survivor from Utoya, who now leads the Labor Youth, said "we have not stopped the hatred" and urged the country to continue facing up to the racism in the country.

She was speaking to a group of mourners, including Crown Prince Haakon, Prime Minister Erna Solberg, survivors and families of the victims.

Solberg said it hurt to think back "on that dark July day" and added "we must not leave hate unchallenged.'' King Harald is expected to speak during a commemoration in Oslo late Thursday. He will be joined by past and present prime ministers and leaders of the Labor Party youth. Events will also take place on Utoya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021