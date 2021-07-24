Two die after inhaling generator fumes in TN

Two persons died after allegedly inhaling smoke emanating from a power generator, which was running overnight following a power cut in a village near here, police said on Saturday.

Three others have been admitted to a government hospital in the district.

All the five had gone to switch on the generator following the disruption of electricity at a temple festival in Sholur Ooradi on Friday night and fell asleep in the closed room housing it.

Some villagers found them lying unconscious early on Saturday and rushed them to the government hospital.

While two people were declared brought dead, others are undergoing treatment, at the hospital, they said.

Investigations are on, they added.

