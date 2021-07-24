Left Menu

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital episodes of the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss' on Voot.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 11:02 IST
Karan Johar to host 'Bigg Boss OTT'
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital episodes of the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss' on Voot. For the unversed, earlier this month, the makers of the popular reality TV show announced that 'Bigg Boss 15' will be launched on OTT ahead of its television premiere.

Superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show for over a decade now, unveiled a new promo of 'Bigg Boss OTT' a few days ago. Karan has not replaced Salman. Reportedly, he will host a few episodes on Voot, and then 'Dabangg' star will return to host the televised version of the new season.

Expressing his happiness on hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT', he said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be Over the Top." He added, "It's my mother's dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it."

'Bigg Boss OTT' will premiere on August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

