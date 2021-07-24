Machine Gun Kelly shades his own film in new cryptic tweet

American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly on Friday made a comment about "trash" movies, days after he and his girlfriend Megan Fox skipped the premiere of their latest movie, 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. According to Fox News, Megan skipped the event due to the "rise in COVID cases."

It's unclear if Kelly skipped for the same reason. Making the comment, he tweeted, "If i don't talk or tweet about a movie I'm barely in it's because it's [trash emoji]." It's unclear if Kelly was specifically talking about 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' as he didn't mention any movie titles in the cryptic tweet.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, model Lala Kent appeared to post a thinly-veiled criticism aimed at Megan after the actor skipped out on attending the premiere. As per Fox News, Kent appeared to take a jab at Megan by posing in front of one of the posters for the movie and covering up Fox's credit with the words, "So excited for this!"

However, Kent later clarified to USA Today about the photo and denied any jabs, saying, "My mother took the picture of a special moment in my fiance's life. In no way was it meant to shade anyone. I like Megan; she has been nothing but kind to me. I'm grateful she supported Randall in his directorial debut. I'm very proud of them both." Fox and Kelly reportedly began seeing each other while the two were filming 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. Megan, who was married to actor Brian Austin Green at the time, went on to file for divorce in November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)