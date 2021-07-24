Actor-couple Arya and Sayyeshaa blessed with baby girl

Actor-couple Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal have become parents to a baby girl, their close friend and Tamil star Vishal has revealed. Vishal shared the news with the fans of the couple with a post on Twitter late Friday night.

'So happy to break this news, great to be an uncle. My bro Jammy and Sayyeshaa are blessed with a #BabyGirl. Uncontrollable emotions right now in midst of shoot,'' Vishal tweeted. Arya and Saigal tied the knot in March 2019 in Hyderabad after working in films such as ''Ghajinikanth'' and ''Kaappaan''.

Advertisement

Vishal said he wishes nothing but the best for Arya, 40, and Saigal ''for taking a new responsibility'' as parents.

Saigal, 23, is the grandniece of Saira Banu and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who died earlier this month.

On the work front, Arya currently stars in filmmaker Pa Ranjith's Tamil-language sports drama ''Sarpatta Parambarai''. The film, which released on Amazon Prime Video last Friday, revolves around a clash between two clans in North Chennai and showcases the boxing culture of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)