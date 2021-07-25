Odisha to establish more eco-retreat camps, start motorcycling fest in Kandhamal

The Odisha government has decided to establish more eco-retreat camps and start a motorcycling festival in Kandhamal district this winter to attract tourists, a senior official has said.

During a visit to the district on Saturday, A K Tripathy, principal advisor to the chief minister and chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), said that Kandhamal with its forests, waterfalls and streams will soon be developed into a major tourist destination in Odisha. ''Kandhamal district is full of natural beauty. Its hill ranges are part of the great Eastern Ghats. Last year, an eco-retreat camp was started at Daringbadi and it got an encouraging response. This year, more such eco-retreat camps would be arranged at attractive locations,'' he told reporters.

Advertisement

He asked Collector D Brunda to identify the roads leading to the dazzling waterfalls at Kuturi, Putudi and Katramal and develop those.

Tripathy directed Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal to promote the district as a motorcycling circuit and link it with Chandaka near Bhubaneswar.

He asked Agrawal to develop the circuit in coordination with bikers' clubs in the state and other parts of the country and start a motorcycling festival in winter.

''There are many excellent roads passing through forests and other beautiful locations which can offer exciting motorcycling experience to nature lovers,'' Tripathy said. He asked the district administration to identify a proper location for establishing a museum to safeguard the art and culture of Kandhamal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)