Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh wraps up shooting for 'Friendship'

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has finished shooting for his film 'Friendship'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:28 IST
Harbhajan Singh wraps up shooting for 'Friendship'
Harbhajan Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has finished shooting for his film 'Friendship'. Film's producer Kiran Reddy Mandadi has given the shooting update about Harbhajan. Reddy also shared that the cricketer-turned-actor will start his dubbing soon.

"I feel extremely delighted to share that we have wrapped up the final schedule for Friendship. It was just an amazing experience working with the fun, ball of energy that Harbhajan is. He is now going to start his dubbing soon as the film releases in multiple languages- Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Telugu. It is as exciting as it gets as Bhajji will be taking onto the screens with a different avatar and speaking different languages, which will definitely reach the audiences soon," Reddy said in a statement. The trailer of the film will be released by the end of this month.

Apart from Harbhajan, Arjun and Losliya are also playing the lead roles in the upcoming movie. Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, 'Friendship' is Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021