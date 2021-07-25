Unfortunate I didn't get any powerful characters to play after 'City of Dreams': Priya Bapat

Actor Priya Bapat says she was disappointed when the acclaim she received for her part in director Nagesh Kukunoor's political drama series ''City of Dreams'' didn't translate into more interesting offers.

Bapat, who started her journey in the entertainment industry as a child actor, made her digital debut with the first season of the Disney+ Hotstar show in 2019.

Advertisement

Best known for Marathi films ''Kaksparsh'' and ''Aamhi Doghi'', the actor received widespread recognition for playing Poornima Gaikwad, a homemaker who gradually transforms into a politician in ''City of Dreams'' season one. ''The show has been a benchmark for me, everyone keeps telling me that it is my best performance. But I would still say that I didn't get enough opportunities of the same calibre after that to explore more. It's unfortunate I didn't get any of such powerful characters to play. ''The value that Poornima adds to the script or any character in 'City of Dreams'... you rarely get to play those kind of defined characters. That's where my disappointment is. I look forward to getting more interesting characters where they have something to say or contribute in the script,'' Bapat told PTI in an interview.

The 34-year-old said she is keen to see how the second season of ''City of Dreams'', scheduled to premiere on July 30, will be received.

''I am still hoping that after season two, maybe people will understand and there will be many more opportunities after this,'' she added.

Bapat, however, isn't new to waiting for challenging parts. Starting out in 2000 with ''Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar'', the actor has featured in only a dozen of Marathi films including ''Time Please'', 2014 drama ''Happy Journey'', Om Raut's ''Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush'' and ''Time Pass 2''. She was also seen in minor roles in Hindi blockbusters ''Munnabhai MBBS'' and ''Lage Raho Munnabhai''.

Though her screen outings have been limited, Bapat said she feels blessed that her performances have never gone unnoticed.

''I am constantly advised by well-meaning people to do more work. A lot of times, people see you on screen and love you so much, they want to see more of you. But if something doesn't hit my heart, I will not take up that script. ''That's why I haven't done many projects. But I am sure the audience remembers me for every film that I have done. None of my work has gone unnoticed. There's no point doing 300 films but only being remembered for one.'' There are days when the actor ends up comparing her filmography with that of her contemporaries, but finds solace in the fact that she is content not chasing quantity.

''Sometimes even I feel that for myself, when I see my contemporaries, actor friends doing a lot of work. But then I ask myself, 'Would I have loved doing this character?' I feel like no. Whatever I have turned down, I have never had any regrets after watching it.'' Citing the example of ''City of Dreams'', Bapat said the show, right from season one, promised to challenge her.

In the new season, where she will be seen as the interim chief minister of Maharashtra, Bapat reunites with actor Atul Kulkarni, who plays her father, Mumbai's most polarising political figure Ameya Rao Gaikwad. Season two focuses on the battle between the father-daughter duo to gain control over the chief minister's position. ''I had goosebumps when I read the script of season two. In this season, so many other layers are added to her... The first major change is her standing up for herself, irrespective of anything. She is not afraid. ''She knows that her father can completely destroy her, but she still has this power, because she knows what she is doing is worth it. The father versus daughter dynamic is an interesting aspect of this season,'' she added.

''City of Dreams'', a Hotstar Specials show, also stars Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)