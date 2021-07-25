Left Menu

Dharmendra gets nostalgic in throwback picture with Jaya Bachchan before shooting for KJo's next film

Legendary actor Dharmendra on Sunday got all nostalgic as he posted a throwback picture with veteran star Jaya Bachchan ahead of joining the shoot for filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary actor Dharmendra on Sunday got all nostalgic as he posted a throwback picture with veteran star Jaya Bachchan ahead of joining the shoot for filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Taking to his Twitter handle, Dharmendra posted a throwback monochrome picture with Jaya from their 1971 cult classic movie 'Guddi', in which he played the superstar- Jaya (who played Guddi) gets obsessed with.

Alongside the priceless picture, the 'Apne' star wrote, "Barson baadh..... Apni Guddi ke saath..... Guddi..... jo kabhi badi fan theyn meri.... A happy news" (Years later..... with my Guddi.... who was once my big fan..... A happy news) On Ranveer's recent birthday- July 6, the makers announced that the actor will play the lead role in the movie alongside Alia. This movie will mark the actor's second collaboration after their blockbuster film 'Gully Boy'.

The makers also revealed that legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will also be a part of Karan's upcoming directorial venture, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana is a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

The film written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy is set for release in 2022. (ANI)

