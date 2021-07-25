Left Menu

Soccer-Bristol Rovers boss Barton charged with assault

The police said the charge was related to an incident that took place at a residential property in Kew, southwest London, last month in which a woman suffered a head injury. "Joseph Barton, 38 (2.9.82), of Widnes, is due to appear on bail on Monday 26 July at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with assault by beating," the Met Police said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:46 IST
Fourth-tier English club Bristol Rovers' manager Joey Barton is due to appear in court on Monday after he was charged with assault by beating, the Metropolitan Police said.

"Joseph Barton, 38 (2.9.82), of Widnes, is due to appear on bail on Monday 26 July at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with assault by beating," the Met Police said in a statement. "The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday 2 June in which a woman received a head injury. London Ambulance Service did not attend."

Bristol Rovers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Barton previously played for Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Burnley in the Premier League.

