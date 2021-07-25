Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda get nostalgic as 'Kick' clocks 7 years

Action-thriller 'Kick' , on Sunday, completed seven years since its release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-07-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:59 IST
Kick movie poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Action-thriller 'Kick' , on Sunday, completed seven years since its release. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Kick' starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

Recalling working on the project, Jacqueline took to Instagram account and shared a picture from the sets, wherein she is seen standing next to Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. "Team Kick," she captioned the post.

Randeep posted a video of one of his scenes from the movie. "7YearsOfKick," he wrote.

'Kick' was the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Reportedly, 'Kick 2' is also in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

