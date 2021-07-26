Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog", Pedro Almodovar's "Parallel Mothers" and Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana in "Spencer" are among the titles vying for the top prize at this year's Venice film festival, which runs Sept. 1-11. The world's oldest film festival, regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, hopes to welcome back Hollywood celebrities this year after a scaled-down 2020 edition.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

