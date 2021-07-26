'Dexter' Season 9 first trailer debuts at Comic-Con

The Season 9 trailer for 'Dexter', officially titled 'Dexter: New Blood' debuted during a recent Comic-Con session. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime has set a November 7 premiere date for the 10-episode revival, which will pick up a decade after the original show's finale.

In the 2013 series finale, after faking his death, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) began a new life as a lumberjack. New Blood will find him living in Iron Lake, New York, under an assumed name and running a sporting goods store -- which affords him ample access to a variety of knives. The finale was widely panned, but Hall said during the Comic-Con panel on Sunday that he's had a return to Dexter in the back of his mind for some time.

He said, "Along with everybody on this panel and along with everybody who's ever watched the show and is a fan of the show, I myself have also wondered what the hell happened to this guy," he said. "I think enough has time has passed and the storytelling opportunities were a lot more interesting for having more time between the end and now." Original showrunner Clyde Phillips, who left the 2006-2013 series midway through its run, has returned for the revival. In addition to Hall, original series veterans Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow will make appearances, presumably in flashbacks, as both of their characters died during the first run.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, cast members also include Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Jack Alcott. (ANI)

