Issa Rae marries longtime partner Louis Diame

Emmy-nominated actor Issa Rae has tied the knot with her longtime beau and businessman Louis Diame in a destination wedding in France over the weekend.The Insecure star wrote on Instagram that she got married to Diame on July 25 and shared photos from the ceremony which was held at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France.Rae, 36, wore a custom Vera Wang gown, while Diame, 37, posed in a red Dolce Gabbana suit.A Impromptu photo shoot in a custom verawanggang dress.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-07-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 10:10 IST
Issa Rae marries longtime partner Louis Diame
Emmy-nominated actor Issa Rae has tied the knot with her longtime beau and businessman Louis Diame in a destination wedding in France over the weekend.

The ''Insecure'' star wrote on Instagram that she got married to Diame on July 25 and shared photos from the ceremony which was held at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France.

Rae, 36, wore a custom Vera Wang gown, while Diame, 37, posed in a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

''A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband,'' the writer-actor quipped in the caption.

''Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special,'' she added.

According to People magazine, Rae was speculated to be engaged after she was photographed wearing a diamond ring on the cover of Essence magazine's April 2019 issue.

Rae and Diame have been a private couple, but the entrepreneur has walked several red carpets with the actor over the years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

