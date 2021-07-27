Eva Longoria to direct, produce single-camera comedy in the works at ABC

Left Menu

Hollywood star Eva Longoria is set to direct and produce a single-camera Mexican comedy set at ABC network.Being developed by Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel, the series is described as a multi-generational comedy about an upper middle class family handling grief, identity, and a reevaluation of their roles following the death of the familys patriarch.According to Variety, the untitled series is inspired by Janneys own large Mexican American family in Texas.Longria executive produces under her Unbelievable Entertainment banner along with Ben Spector.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:11 IST
