Patricia Heaton to star in and produce new Fox comedy series

Emmy winner Patricia Heaton is set to feature in a comedy series from Fox.

Heaton, the star of popular TV shows ''Everybody Loves Raymond'' and ''The Middle'', will also executive produce the multi-camera project with the script-to-series commitment at the broadcaster.

Plot details are scarce on the series, but it would be shot entirely in Nashville, reported Variety. No writer is currently attached.

Heaton, who divides her time between Nashville and Los Angeles, said she is looking forward to working with Fox on this series.

''I have gotten to know and love Nashville over the years while visiting my son and my sister there. It's a wonderful city with an incredible quality of life, along with a vibrant culture and so much creative energy. I want to help support and grow the entertainment production business there and shooting a TV series in Nashville would provide hundreds of jobs for local cast and crew,'' she added.

Along with Heaton, David Hunt will executive produce under their FourBoys Entertainment banner. Adam Griffin will also executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment.

Fox Entertainment and Kapital will produce. Jessie Abbott will be the executive in charge for Kapital.

Calling the actor ''an incredible talent who is comedy royalty'', Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said the opportunity to partner with Heaton on this project was too good to pass up.

''With Patricia at its core, together with Kapital and Nashville's efficient infrastructure, this project represents the next step in evolving our live-action comedy strategy and further building FOX's portfolio of IP,'' added Thorn.

Heaton and Kapital most recently collaborated on the CBS multi-camera series ''Carol's Second Act''.

