Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to topline crime thriller 'Forensic'

Actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte will feature in the lead roles in upcoming crime thriller film ''Forensic''.

Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd. and Mini films, the movie will be directed by Vishal Furia, the makers said in a statement.

The project reunites Furia and Massey after the critically-acclaimed season one of Disney+ Hotstar show ''Criminal Justice''.

Massey, who most recently featured in Netflix hit ''Haseen Dillruba'' and comedy drama ''14 Phere'', said ''Forensic'' has an intriguing script.

''I have always believed in the story being the front-runner for a film and when director Vishal Furia, narrated the script to me, I was intrigued as an actor and as a member of the audience,'' the actor said.

Apte said ''Forensic'' hits ''all the right notes'' and she is confident that the movie will click with the audiences.

''I am looking forward to start this project and work with a talented co-star like Vikrant and our director Vishal who has such a clear and interesting vision for this film,'' she added.

Furia said the team hopes to deliver an entertaining, edge of the seat thriller to the audience.

''I am so humbled by the fact that two powerful actors like Vikrant and Radhika are on board. They are kind of performers who elevate the material they have been given. ''And I am so grateful to my producers for the support they have shown on me. I am truly working with a dream team and together we aspire to make a dream film for the viewers,'' he said.

Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd will produce the movie in collaboration with Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banner Mini Films. Hunar Mukut will serve as co-producer.

''Forensic'' will go on floors later this year.