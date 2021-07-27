Maha: 11 from UP held over death on tracks of man who had eloped with girl

More than a month after a 19-year-old man from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh was found dead on the railway tracks near Mumbai, police in Thane district has arrested eleven persons including the relatives of the girl with whom he had run away.

Earlier, the police had said that victim Sahil Hashmi jumped out of a running train between Kopar and Diva in Thane district when the girl's brother caught up with the couple. However, probe revealed that the girl's brother and some others had pushed him off the train, an official said.

The accused were brought to Maharashtra from UP and produced before a magistrate who remanded them in police custody for four days on Monday, said senior inspector Satish Pawar of Dombivali railway police. Also, a juvenile to has been detained, he added. Those arrested include the 16-year-old girl's father Shabbir Hashmi and her brother, and a case of murder and criminal conspiracy has been registered, Pawar said.

On June 19, 2021, a badly injured man was found on the tracks between Kopar and Diva. He was identified as Sahil Hashmi, a resident of Durgaganj, Bhadohi. He died at Sion Hospital in Mumbai on June 23 without ever regaining consciousness. Railway Police found that he had run away with a girl from his village on June 15, and her family members, who were opposed to their relationship, had registered a kidnapping case against him and also informed her brother in Mumbai that the couple was on their way to Maharashtra.

The brother initially told the police that he found them on a train bound for Ratnagiri. When Sahil saw him in the compartment, he jumped out of the door because of fear, the brother told police.

But it came to light later that the girl's brother and some others had had a quarrel with Sahil near the toilet and the former pushed him out of the train, leading to his death, inspector Pawar said. Further probe is on.

