Left Menu

Undertrial prisoner dies at hospital in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:39 IST
Undertrial prisoner dies at hospital in UP's Fatehpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old undertrial lodged at the district jail here died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said.

Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Satyendra Singh said Pantha Pal alias Ram Jiavan Pal, a resident of Bijauli village under Bakevar police station (Fatehpur), had been lodged in the jail for the past six years in connection with the murder of a young woman.

The SHO said the jail administration found Pal in an unconscious state on Tuesday morning. He was taken to the district hospital, where he died, Singh said.

He said the body of the inmate has been handed over to his family members, and the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021