Undertrial prisoner dies at hospital in UP's Fatehpur

A 32-year-old undertrial lodged at the district jail here died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said.

Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Satyendra Singh said Pantha Pal alias Ram Jiavan Pal, a resident of Bijauli village under Bakevar police station (Fatehpur), had been lodged in the jail for the past six years in connection with the murder of a young woman.

The SHO said the jail administration found Pal in an unconscious state on Tuesday morning. He was taken to the district hospital, where he died, Singh said.

He said the body of the inmate has been handed over to his family members, and the matter is being probed.

