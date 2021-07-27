Left Menu

Forensic auditors to examine Kundra's accounts; police say no clean chit yet to Shilpa

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:49 IST
The Mumbai crime branch has appointed forensic auditors to look into the financial transactions and bank accounts of businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in an adult films case, a police official said on Tuesday.

Also, no clean chit has been given yet to Kundra's wife, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in the case, he said.

The bank accounts under the lens include one joint account of Kundra's Viaan Industries, a company at the centre of the alleged porn racket, and where Shilpa Shetty was a director, the official said.

There are some bank accounts of Kundra in which money was deposited from overseas , he said.

So far, investigators have not found flow of money into any of the bank accounts operated by Shilpa Shetty from those which are under the lens, the official said.

''But as this is a part of the investigation and analysis of accounts is on, there is no clean chit yet for Shetty,'' he maintained.

''We have nothing to do with any personal bank account,'' the official said.

Kundra was arrested by the crime branch on July 19 in the case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps.

The 45-year-old businessman earned at least Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year from his business of production and online distribution of porn films, the police told a magistrate's court earlier in the day.

The magistrate's court later remanded Kundra in judicial custody for 14 days.

Kundra has contended that the films made by him, which the police claimed to be pornographic, did not depict direct or explicit sexual acts. PTI DCRSY RSY

