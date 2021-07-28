Rege-Jean Page to headline 'The Saint' reboot

''Bridgerton'' breakout actor Rege-Jean Page will star in and executive produce ''The Saint'' reboot, which hails from Paramount Pictures.

Previously, Hollywood star Chris Pine was supposed to feature in the long-gestating project to be directed by Dexter Fletcher of the Elton John biopic ''Rocketman'' fame.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, playwright-actor Kwame Kwei-Armah has also signed on to pen a new draft of the script for the adventure thriller.

The current involvement of Fletcher, who is currently directing Paramount Television Studios' making-of-''The Godfather'' limited series ''The Offer'' for its streaming platform Paramount Plus, is unclear.

The logline for the new version is being kept under wraps.

''The Saint'' reboot marks a reunion for Page and Paramount following the upcoming ''Dungeons & Dragons'' film.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brad Krevoy are attached as producers on the film, along with Robert Evans, who died in 2019 and will receive a posthumous credit.

The original ''Saint'' film, which was adapted from Leslie Charteris' 1920s novel series of the same name, featured Val Kilmer as Simon Templar aka The Saint, a mysterious man who takes down the bad guys.

Former James Bond star Roger Moore also played the character in the 1960s British television series of the same name.

Meanwhile, Page is also billed to star in the Russo brothers' ''The Gray Man'' with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, but ''The Saint'' reboot will be his first feature film as a lead.

