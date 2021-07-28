Left Menu

Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim join BJ Novak series 'The Premise'

28-07-2021

Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim are among the actors who have boarded the cast of the anthology series ''The Premise'' from ''The Office'' alum BJ Novak.

The show, which has been set up at FX, is created, written and hosted by Novak.

Also joining the cast are actors Lola Kirke, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri and Eric Lange, reported Deadline.

Previously announced cast members are Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook and Beau Bridges.

''The Premise'' will use comedy to engage with the biggest issues of our unprecedented modern era. The show combines comedic premises with dramatic performances, creating a new tone for a new time. The first installment's five episodes are titled ''Social Justice Sex Tape'', ''Moment of Silence'', ''The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler'', ''The Commenter'' and “Butt Plug”.

Novak also serves as executive producer on the project, which is being produced by FX Productions.

