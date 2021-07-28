Left Menu

Micheal Ward to co-star with Olivia Colman in Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 10:35 IST
''Small Axe'' star Micheal Ward will feature opposite Oscar winner Olivia Colman in British filmmaker Sam Mendes' next feature film ''Empire of Light''.

Ward, a Jamaican-born British actor, is best known for featuring in ''Lovers Rock'', which is the second episode of Steve McQueen’s highly-acclaimed anthology movie series ''Small Axe''.

Set up at Searchlight Pictures, ''Empire of Light'' is a romantic drama, according to Deadline.

The movie, which is set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s, also marks Mendes' first solo outing as a screenwriter.

The filmmaker, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as ''American Beauty'', ''Skyfall'' and ''Revolutionary Road'', had penned his most recent film, war drama ''1917'', with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

For ''Empire of Light'', Mendes is once again collaborating with legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar for best cinematography at the 2020 Academy Awards for his work on ''1917''.

The filmmaker will also produce the project through his Neal Street Productions along with Pippa Harris.

Ward is currently working on the second season of his hit Netflix series ''Top Boy''. He will also feature in the streamer's upcoming movie ''Beauty'', co-starring Giancarlo Esposito and Sharon Stone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

